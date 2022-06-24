It’s a girl! Henry Vilas Zoo reveals gender of baby Bornean Orangutan

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s a girl!

The Henry Vilas Zoo announced the gender Friday of a critically endangered Bornean Orangutan baby that was born last week.

Visitors of the zoo can now see momma orangutan Chelsea and her infant, whose name was not provided yet by the zoo.

To provide Chelsea time to rest with her baby, the zoo says Chelsea will have access to a private bedroom where she can go to throughout the day. The zoo explained that for this reason, it may be hard to predict when she and the little girl will be out for the public to see, but Chelsea has been heading out of her room most mornings.

Chelsea will keep the baby girl close to her heart, as the zoo said baby orangutans are held almost constantly throughout the first two years of their life.

The little one will learn to sit upright in about the first two weeks of her life and start to eat soft fruit around 3 months, the zoo added.

The zoo has pointed out previously that that Chelsea gave birth to a bouncing baby boy named Bob in 2006. Bob has now gone to live at the Oregon Zoo and become the father to a little girl.

