Advertisement

It’s a girl! Henry Vilas Zoo reveals gender of baby Bornean Orangutan

Baby orangutans are normally dependent on their mothers for the first few years of their life
Baby orangutans are normally dependent on their mothers for the first few years of their life(Curt Lenz)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s a girl!

The Henry Vilas Zoo announced the gender Friday of a critically endangered Bornean Orangutan baby that was born last week.

Visitors of the zoo can now see momma orangutan Chelsea and her infant, whose name was not provided yet by the zoo.

To provide Chelsea time to rest with her baby, the zoo says Chelsea will have access to a private bedroom where she can go to throughout the day. The zoo explained that for this reason, it may be hard to predict when she and the little girl will be out for the public to see, but Chelsea has been heading out of her room most mornings.

Chelsea will keep the baby girl close to her heart, as the zoo said baby orangutans are held almost constantly throughout the first two years of their life.

The little one will learn to sit upright in about the first two weeks of her life and start to eat soft fruit around 3 months, the zoo added.

The zoo has pointed out previously that that Chelsea gave birth to a bouncing baby boy named Bob in 2006. Bob has now gone to live at the Oregon Zoo and become the father to a little girl.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.
Fiber cut impacted Verizon services for some Wisconsin customers
MPD: 4 arrested in connection to attacks in downtown Madison
Patrick J. Nachreiner
Suspect arrested in deadly Sauk Co. hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing on the...
Wisconsin’s Johnson under heat for fake elector revelation
Authorities are trying to locate Brandon Colligan, 26, who was last seen Friday, June 10, at...
DOJ: Missing Waupaca Co. man found dead

Latest News

Gabriel Savage
Bond set for DeForest man accused of 4 attempted homicide counts
Dane Co. District Attorney Ismael Ozanne
Dane Co. DA pledges not to prosecute 1849 abortion law
Frenzy outside Supreme Court after reversal of abortion protections
Frenzy outside the Supreme Court after reversal of abortion protections
Silver Alert canceled for 92-year-old Madison man with dementia