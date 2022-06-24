Advertisement

Janesville PD search for suspect who shot 19-year-old man at Bond Park

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 19-year-old man was shot Thursday night in Janesville while inside of a vehicle with the suspect, police reported.

The Janesville Police Department responded around 7:20 p.m. to Bond Park on the 200 block of North Oakhill Avenue for the report of a person with a gunshot wound.

Through its investigation, JPD determined the victim and suspect knew each other and were both in the same vehicle at the time of the shooting. The suspect then fled from the scene in a vehicle and officers were unable to locate him in the area.

Janesville PD officers stated that the victim was taken to the hospital to be treated and was later released.

JPD described the suspect as a heavier set Black man who is around 20 years old. The suspect was reportedly wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Officers are working to identify the suspect and gather more evidence. Anyone who has information on this shooting should call the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244,or CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636. People can also send a tip through the P3 app.

