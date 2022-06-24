Advertisement

Johnny Davis goes #10 overall to the Washington Wizards in the 2022 NBA Draft

Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) scores during the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) scores during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Georgia Tech Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)(Hakim Wright Sr. | AP)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BROOKLYN, NY (WMTV) - Former Wisconsin basketball standout Johnny Davis was the #10 overall pick in the NBA Draft, going to the Washington Wizards.

Davis is UW’s first NBA lottery pick since Frank Kaminsky went ninth overall to the Charlotte Hornets in the 2015 NBA Draft.

The 2022 Big Ten Player of the Year had a breakout sophomore season with the Badgers, leading the team with an average of 19.7 points per game, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Davis also put up double digits in all but one of the 31 games he played during the 2021-2022 season.

Davis becomes the 38th Badger to be selected in the NBA Draft. Only 27 Badgers have played on an active NBA roster and Davis hopes to become number 28.

“We are so proud of Johnny and excited for his future in professional basketball,” Head Wisconsin Men’s Basketball Coach Greg Gard said. “He is one of the best to ever play at Wisconsin and wearing that Wisconsin uniform meant a lot to him. We’re grateful for everything he has done for this program and can’t wait to follow his success in the NBA.”

The #1 draft pick went to the Orlando Magic, who selected Paolo Banchero of Duke University.

