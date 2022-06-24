Advertisement

JP Morgan, Disney and others commit to covering employee abortion expenses

U.S. companies have released statements reaffirming their commitment to employees accessing...
U.S. companies have released statements reaffirming their commitment to employees accessing health care services after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.(Jeenah Moon | AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - After Friday’s Supreme Court ruling that ended federal abortion rights, multiple major companies released statements on their commitments to helping employees access health care services.

According to the New York Times, Starbucks, Tesla, Yelp, Airbnb, Netflix, Patagonia, DoorDash, JPMorgan Chase, Levi Strauss & Co., PayPal and Reddit all came out with policies covering employee expenses regarding abortions in May when a leaked memo from the Supreme Court justices came out that previewed their decision.

On Friday, Disney, Meta, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Alaska Airlines and Condé Nast joined that original group of companies after the Supreme Court’s decision became final, as reported by the Times.

The decision written by Justice Samuel Alito finds that there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion. (CNN, WJLA)

CNN reports JPMorgan Chase clarified its health care benefits, saying that abortion has been a covered service, and starting in July it will be included under the company’s health care travel benefit.

According to Variety, Disney reached out to employees to stress that they recognized the impact of the Supreme Court’s decision and the company remains committed to providing comprehensive access to quality and affordable care for all Disney employees and their families, which includes family planning and reproductive care.

Previously, Levi Strauss & Co. released a statement saying, “Public health issues are workplace issues. Business leaders are responsible for protecting the health and well-being of our employees, and that includes protecting reproductive rights and abortion access.”

According to Reuters, Meta will reimburse travel expenses for employees seeking out-of-state reproductive care and Dick’s Sporting Goods Chief Executive Lauren Hobart said on LinkedIn that the company would pay up to $4,000 in travel for employees or their family members and a support person if abortion was not available nearby.

Several other companies and President Joe Biden have also released statements after the Supreme Court overturned Roe.

“It’s a sad day for the court and for the country,” Biden is quoted by the Associated Press in a speech made at the White House. He urged voters to make it a defining issue in the November elections, declaring, “This decision must not be the final word.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.
Fiber cut impacted Verizon services for some Wisconsin customers
MPD: 4 arrested in connection to attacks in downtown Madison
Patrick J. Nachreiner
Suspect arrested in deadly Sauk Co. hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing on the...
Wisconsin’s Johnson under heat for fake elector revelation
Authorities are trying to locate Brandon Colligan, 26, who was last seen Friday, June 10, at...
DOJ: Missing Waupaca Co. man found dead

Latest News

Jose Rodriguez, of Orlando, Fla., center, walks with the Equality Florida group at the...
With Roe dead, some fear rollback of LGBTQ and other rights
Janesville PD search for suspect who shot 19-year-old man at Bond Park
Shon Barnes
MPD Chief: Abortion arrests ‘lowest priority’ for police
Speakers share why they’re disappointed in the SCOTUS Roe V. Wade decision.
Madison Police steps up patrols ahead of potential Roe v. Wade demonstrations