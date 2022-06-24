Madison backs not prosecuting 1849 abortion law; Dane Co. Sheriff to follow AG’s lead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following the overturn of Roe v. Wade that allows states to determine the legality of abortion, Wisconsin could return to its 1849 law banning the procedure post 20 weeks gestation.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway tweeted that she and Common Council will back the Madison Police Dept. if it does not arrest people for violating the pre-Civil War statue. She noted that the council Tuesday night passed a resolution - expecting this decision to come - that declares the city has other priorities when it comes to crime and will not be prioritizes investigations related to abortion.

When it comes to enforcing this law, Dane Co. police say they will be following the lead of Attorney General Kaul.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul’s said in his reaction to the decision “We must now turn to Congress, state courts, and state legislatures. Our office is reviewing today’s decision and will be providing further information about how we intend to move forward next week. We are at a crossroads for the future of reproductive freedom, and we need elected officials to step up and protect access to safe and legal abortion.”

Sheboygan Co. Sheriff Cory Roeseler said “We have already been in discussion with our District Attorney’s Office about this and believe it will be something that we continue to discuss in the next few days as we try to determine the impact for us in Sheboygan County.”

There are two Planned Parenthoods in Madison and Sheboygan that offer abortion services, however they are currently temporarily suspended following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. These services will continue to be suspended until Wisconsin receives clarifications from a court about this 1849 law becoming enforceable.

These agencies will continue to provide its other services, including helping patients find safe access to abortion care where it is legal.

