Madison Police steps up patrols ahead of potential Roe v. Wade demonstrations

Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building(WEAU)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is urging anyone planning to participate in demonstrations following the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade to do so peacefully Friday.

The agency stated in an incident report that it is working with other law enforcement agencies ahead of potential rallies. There is currently one scheduled for Friday night outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol. By 4 p.m., around 45 to 50 people on both sides of the issue had gathered at the base of the Capitol.

“The Madison Police Department supports the rights of people to speak openly and freely about their beliefs. Again, we ask anyone who plans to gather this weekend to do so peacefully,” MPD stated.

A Hartford woman said she hopes legislators pay attention to their message.

“So I am just really hoping that we can ensure that abortions stay legal in Wisconsin because I think it’s absolutely a human right,” Colette Poree said.

MPD stated that there are staffing holds in place, meaning they are not granting leave requests for officers for Friday and Saturday. MPD will have extra patrols out this weekend near organizations and businesses, including the Special Events Team who will also be in place to keep crowds safe.

The department added that there is currently no indication that the rally scheduled outside the Capitol for Friday night would be disorderly or a threat.

