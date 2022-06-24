MPD Chief: Abortion arrests ‘lowest priority’ for police

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - “The criminal enforcement, arrest and investigation of abortions is the lowest priority for the Madison Police Department,” Chief Shon Barnes said Friday.

Chief Barnes’ statement comes as the U.S. Supreme Court stripped away the constitutional protections for abortion Friday, potentially prompting Wisconsin to return to its 1849 law banning the procedure post-20 weeks gestation.

“We are officers, not medical providers,” Barnes said. “We are not able to predict or know what type of service someone is receiving or providing when visiting a clinic. Nor would we ever arrest someone on this type of assumption.”

Reducing gun violence, preventing vehicle thefts and stopping crashes are all things Chief Barnes said his agency is prioritizing.

He asked the public to remain peaceful if they choose to take part in demonstrations, which MPD’s spokesperson had previously urged earlier Friday.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.