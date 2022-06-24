Advertisement

Officials: Bear dies trapped in car at temperatures possibly above 140 degrees

Officials said a bear died after getting trapped in a car during a heat wave in Tennessee. (Source: WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Officials in Tennessee say a black bear died after getting stuck in a hot car this week.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the car’s owner got in a different vehicle around 10 a.m. When they returned at 6:45 p.m., they found the bear dead in the car.

WVLT reports that officials said they thought the bear got inside the car using its paws or teeth and got trapped after the door shut.

Wildlife officers said the temperature outside was above 95 degrees, meaning the car could’ve been hotter than 140 degrees.

The agency urged car owners to lock their doors, roll up their windows, and don’t leave food inside the car or even air fresheners – as all of that can attract bears.

Park officials encouraged anyone to report those breaking the rules to call 865-436-1230.

According to officials, a black bear was euthanized last week after scratching a woman and then charging another neighbor.

