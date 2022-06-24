Passenger ejected in Iowa County multi-vehicle crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Iowa County 911 Center was notified of a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

At 6:42 a.m., a crash involving three vehicles occurred at the intersection of US-14 and Blynn Rd.

While a vehicle traveling eastbound was turning north onto Blynn Rd, it was struck from behind by a second vehicle, causing the eastbound vehicle to be pushed into the westbound lane of US-14.

The vehicle that was struck was then struck a second time by a westbound vehicle. The driver was then ejected from the vehicle during the secondary contact.

The driver was not wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash. There was no indication of impairment from any of the drivers, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office.

The ejected driver was airlifted by Med Flight for medical treatment, and the other two drivers were transported by EMS.

There was significant damage to all three vehicles, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office.

