Stormy Saturday Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Another beautiful evening across southern Wisconsin. Look for clouds to slowly increase as we head through tonight ahead of our next weathermaker. Overnight lows will be warmer and into the middle and upper 60s with a touch more humidity. A cold front will bring big changes as we welcome the weekend.

Look for showers and storms to overspread southern Wisconsin from west to east around daybreak Saturday. The storm activity will start to push out by midday with some breaks in the clouds Saturday afternoon. This may provide energy for a second line of storms by Saturday evening. While severe weather is not anticipated, general summertime storms are. This includes lightning, heavy rain, and breezy conditions. Rain totals look to be in the quarter to half inch range. although locally up to an inch is possible in heavier storms. Highs into the lower 80s.

Storms move out Saturday night with a slow decrease in clouds. Overnight lows down to the lower 60s. A nice stretch of weather expected late this weekend through early next week. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle to upper 70s. A bit more active weather returns for the middle and end of the week. As highs get back into the 80s, shower and storm chances will make a return.

