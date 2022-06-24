Advertisement

Sunny and Hot Today

Rain likely Saturday morning
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Key Takeaways

  • Highs near 90 today
  • Rain likely Saturday morning
  • Sunny and cooler Sunday

High pressure remains in control and that means quiet conditions through the end of the week. Today will feature mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures around 90 degrees. Despite the heat, humidity will be tolerable. Clouds quickly return Friday night with storms likely by Saturday morning.

Saturday will have scattered storms and much needed rainfall. The best chance will be through noon with more isolated activity later in the day. Highs will be in the lower 80s. This system moves out Saturday night with just a few lingering clouds for Sunday. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs dipping into the middle 70s for Sunday and Monday.

Quiet weather for most of next week. There will be some shower chances Tuesday night and again Thursday night. Temperatures will start to warm back up after the mid-week time frame.

TempConditionsPrecipitation
6 a.m.75°Mostly Sunny0%
9 a.m.81°Mostly Sunny0%
12 p.m.86°Mostly Sunny0%
3 p.m.89°Mostly Sunny0%
6 p.m.87°Mostly Sunny0%
