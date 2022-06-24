Advertisement

Waunakee PD searching for vehicle allegedly involved in hit-and-run of bicyclist

The bicyclist received a minor injury from the crash, according to police.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Waunakee Police Department is asking for the public’s help Friday in locating a vehicle that is suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run of a bicyclist.

The agency sent out an alert through the Wisconsin Department of Justice regarding the alleged hit-and-run that took place around 9:40 p.m. on June 17 on the 5700 block of State Highway 113.

The vehicle believed to be involved is a maroon or red BMW 5 Series sedan, model 2012 or newer, according to the police department.

The agency said the sedan was going northbound on State Highway 113 when it struck a bicyclist who was also going northbound, causing the BMW’s passenger-side mirror to break off.

Authorities say the suspect vehicle then swerved into the southbound lane of traffic and collided with a vehicle driving southbound, causing the driver’s side-view mirror of the BMW to break off. The suspect vehicle stopped for a moment and then continued driving northbound, Waunakee PD stated.

The bicyclist received a minor injury from the crash, police noted.

Anyone with information on this incident should call Waunakee PD at (608) 849-4523.

