Wisconsin politicians weigh-in on landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s politicians are tweeting their reactions to the U.S. Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade.

Governor Tony Evers released a lengthy statement saying in part: “This is an unfathomably grim day for our state and our country. I am heartbroken—for the millions of Wisconsinites and Americans the U.S. Supreme Court has abandoned and for our country and our democratic institutions. This is an absolutely disastrous and unconscionable decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, the consequences of which I hoped to never see again in my lifetime,”

Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate Mandela Barnes and current Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes tweeted: “The Supreme Court just struck down Roe v. Wade. There is no reason to put women in danger and take us back in time. Congress needs to act now, enough wasting time.”

Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson tweeted: “Today is a victory for life and for those who have fought for decades to protect the unborn. For almost 50 years the decision of nine unelected Justices prevented a democratically derived consensus on the profound moral issue of abortion. Now the debate can be returned to states.”

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson tweets his statement (Twitter)

Democratic state senator Melissa Agard tweeted: “I am not ok...I am disgusted and ashamed by this decision. As Wisconsinites, we must come together and take action to protect reproductive freedom for all of the people in our state.”

GOP candidate for Wisconsin governor and former Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch tweeted: “A victory for unborn babies! One day, we will all look back on Roe v. Wade as one of the U.S. Supreme Court’s most egregious cases that allowed the killing of more than 60 million babies over nearly half a century.”

Rebecca Kleefisch tweeted her reaction to Roe v. Wade being no more (Twitter)

GOP candidate for Wisconsin governor Tim Michels tweeted: “Life must always be protected. We should not demonize those who don’t believe that, but rather redouble our efforts to show how they can provide a high quality of life for their children.”

Democratic U.S. congressman Mark Pocan tweeted: “Awful Supreme Court decision today that is a politically motivated attack on women and law, not on substance. Decades in the making. Those who don’t pay attention to politics risk losing more freedoms. Remember in November.”

U.S. Representative Mark Pocan reacts to the Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade (twitter)

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.