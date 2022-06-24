Wisconsin’s healthcare workforce to receive $5 million in grants

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that more than $5 million in grants will be distributed to Wisconsin’s healthcare workforce.

Grants will be awarded to the Wisconsin Community Action Program Association and the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay for training efforts to support long-term solutions to Wisconsin’s healthcare challenges.

“Prioritizing programs that help ensure a strong future for our healthcare workforce has never been more important, and I am thrilled to be announcing funds to support two critical programs that are not only helping individuals find successful employment in the industry, but ensuring we have the workforce to teach the next generation of healthcare providers as well,” Gov. Evers said.

This announcement comes as Gov. Evers proclaimed National Nursing Assistants Week in the state of Wisconsin earlier this week. It builds on the governor’s previous efforts to support nursing assistant training for more than 160 members of the Wisconsin National Guard in helping provide relief to long-term care facilities in the state.

In this round of grants, WISCAP will receive about $4.9 million to help low-income individuals enroll in training and education for healthcare careers. UW-Green Bay will receive up to $376,000 to fund a co-clinical instructor program that will expand nursing faculty capacity through a new clinical placement collaboration between local healthcare employers and their nursing program.

These grants are funded by the Workforce Innovation Grant Program, which has been awarding grants since December 2021.

