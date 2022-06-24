Advertisement

Wisconsin’s healthcare workforce to receive $5 million in grants

Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that more than $5 million in grants will be distributed to...
Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that more than $5 million in grants will be distributed to Wisconsin’s healthcare workforce.(Scott Bauer | AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that more than $5 million in grants will be distributed to Wisconsin’s healthcare workforce.

Grants will be awarded to the Wisconsin Community Action Program Association and the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay for training efforts to support long-term solutions to Wisconsin’s healthcare challenges.

“Prioritizing programs that help ensure a strong future for our healthcare workforce has never been more important, and I am thrilled to be announcing funds to support two critical programs that are not only helping individuals find successful employment in the industry, but ensuring we have the workforce to teach the next generation of healthcare providers as well,” Gov. Evers said.

This announcement comes as Gov. Evers proclaimed National Nursing Assistants Week in the state of Wisconsin earlier this week. It builds on the governor’s previous efforts to support nursing assistant training for more than 160 members of the Wisconsin National Guard in helping provide relief to long-term care facilities in the state.

In this round of grants, WISCAP will receive about $4.9 million to help low-income individuals enroll in training and education for healthcare careers. UW-Green Bay will receive up to $376,000 to fund a co-clinical instructor program that will expand nursing faculty capacity through a new clinical placement collaboration between local healthcare employers and their nursing program.

These grants are funded by the Workforce Innovation Grant Program, which has been awarding grants since December 2021.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a heavy police presence Wednesday night at Marcus Point Cinema on Big Sky Drive in...
MPD: 5 teens arrested after fleeing Beltline rollover wreck, hiding in movie theater
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
MPD: 4 arrested in connection to attacks in downtown Madison
A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.
Fiber cut impacted Verizon services for some Wisconsin customers
From Left: Jakenya Patty, Laura Johnson, Jesse Freiberg
Sheriff: Kidnapped man found dead in Columbia Co.; Madison residents arrested

Latest News

Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) scores during the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
Johnny Davis goes #10 overall to the Washington Wizards in the 2022 NBA Draft
Beloit Police determine road rage incident connected to shooting
Prostate cancer survivor shares story during Men's Health Month
Prostate cancer survivor encourages screenings during Men’s Health Month
Prostate cancer survivor shares story during Men's Health Month
Prostate cancer survivor shares story during Men's Health Month