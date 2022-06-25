Area youth showcase talents at Briarpatch Youth Services Art Festival

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Youth from around the area had the chance to showcase their talents this afternoon at an arts festival.

Briarpatch, in collaboration with MPD and Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin, held their 4th annual Youth Services Arts Festival, where kids displayed their work, danced, sang and performed for the community.

Ian Carter, Chief Development Communications Officer for Briarpatch, said the event is about more than providing kids with a platform to display their talents.

“Additionally, it gives us an opportunity to invite the community out, to be able to take what we’re doing, get more familiarized with Briarpatch services that we provide,” Carter said.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the festival will go to the youth who created the works of art, Carter said.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.