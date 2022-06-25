Advertisement

Beloit Fire Department urges public to leave fireworks to experts

Illegal items include bottle rockets, firecrackers of any kind, sparklers and ground spinners.
The fire department is recommending that the public not use any fireworks and to consider safer alternatives to celebrate.(KKTV)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of Independence Day, the Beloit Fire Department is reminding everyone to enjoy the Fourth of July safely.

The fire department is recommending that the public not use any fireworks and to consider safer alternatives to celebrate.

According to the BFD, class III fireworks may be legal, but they’re still not safe.

A report by the U.S. Consumer Protection Safety Commission found a 50% increase in deaths and injuries from fireworks-related incidents in 2020, compared to 2019. Additionally, fireworks start an average of 18,500 fires each year, including 1,300 structure fires.

Some fireworks require a permit to use in Wisconsin, including firecrackers, roman candles, bottle rockets and mortars.

If you choose to use legal fireworks this Fourth of July, BFD encourages people to follow these safety tips:

  • Never allow young children to handle fireworks, even sparklers. Sparklers can quickly ignite clothing, and children have received severe burns from dropping them on their feet.
  • Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol.
  • Wear protective eyewear while handling or standing nearby fireworks.
  • Never light fireworks indoors.
  • Use fireworks away from people, houses and flammable objects.
  • Never point or throw fireworks at another person.
  • Never ignite fireworks in a container.
  • Don’t try to re-use or handle malfunctioning fireworks.
  • Soak both used and unused fireworks in water before discarding.
  • Never use illegal fireworks.
  • Keep a bucket of water nearby while using fireworks. Fully extinguish the fireworks that don’t go off or in the event of a fire.
  • Obey all local laws.
  • Never hold lighted fireworks in your hands. Set fireworks on the ground before lighting to avoid accidental burns or dropping the firework.
  • Only light one firework at a time, and keep a safe distance after each lighting. Don’t light fireworks in windy conditions.

The City of Beloit’s fireworks ordinance can be viewed here.

