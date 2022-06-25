Advertisement

Burnes, McCutchen, Brosseau lead Brewers past Blue Jays 5-4

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the...
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jon Durr)(Jon Durr | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Corbin Burnes pitched into the eighth inning, Andrew McCutchen and Mike Brosseau homered, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner extended his winning streak to a season-high three games, but he wasn’t as crisp as in a 2-0 win over the Cardinals on Monday. In his first career start against Toronto, Burnes allowed home runs to Matt Chapman and Bo Bichette and an RBI groundout by Cavan Biggio. He struck nine and walked two, then turned over a 5-3 lead with runners at first and second and two outs in the eighth to Devin Williams, who fanned Alejandro Kirk.

