In-person Visitation returns to Dane County Jail

(NBC15)
By Brandon Landsberg
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Jail plans to reopen in-person visitation.

The facility has halted in-person meetings since March of 2020, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Due to the lack of in person visits, jail residents have been engaging in video visits with family and friends via tablets, says the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. This video option will still remain for any who want to use it.

The reopening of in-person visits will happen in phases. Visits in the Public Safety Building are now available and visits for residents housed in the City-County Building can be scheduled starting the week of June 26, according to Dane County Sheriff’s Office. All visits must be scheduled in advance by the visitor.

For more details on visitation guidelines, go to https://danesheriff.com/Jails/Family-and-Friends/Visitation. To schedule an in-person visit, go to https://www.gtlvisitme.com/app.

