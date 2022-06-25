New grant will provide community for veterans in Edgerton

EDGERTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new grant will restore one of the oldest buildings in Edgerton, but it will also help provide housing and community for veterans.

The $250,000 grant comes from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

The city, area veterans’ groups and a local nonprofit are working together to rebuild the space originally built in 1854 as a hotel.

It will soon be home to six new apartments for veterans in need and a new community room for the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post.

“Well the support, generally from the community, has been fantastic both monetarily and in terms of just support, being very positive,” Edgerton VFW member Fred Falk said.

Saturday the city hosted a walk to fundraise for the building, which still needs about $600,000 in funds.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.