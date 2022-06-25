Advertisement

New grant will provide community for veterans in Edgerton

The city, area veterans’ groups and a local nonprofit are working together to rebuild the space originally built in 1854 as a hotel.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGERTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new grant will restore one of the oldest buildings in Edgerton, but it will also help provide housing and community for veterans.

The $250,000 grant comes from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

The city, area veterans’ groups and a local nonprofit are working together to rebuild the space originally built in 1854 as a hotel.

It will soon be home to six new apartments for veterans in need and a new community room for the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post.

“Well the support, generally from the community, has been fantastic both monetarily and in terms of just support, being very positive,” Edgerton VFW member Fred Falk said.

Saturday the city hosted a walk to fundraise for the building, which still needs about $600,000 in funds.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.
Fiber cut impacted Verizon services for some Wisconsin customers
Patrick J. Nachreiner
Suspect arrested in deadly Sauk Co. hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing on the...
Wisconsin’s Johnson under heat for fake elector revelation
MPD: 4 arrested in connection to attacks in downtown Madison
Ambrosia
UPDATE: Missing Wisconsin Rapids girl found safe

Latest News

2022 hit Summer Series, On the Road With Doogs and Friends
On the road with Doogs and friends at Oregon Summer Fest
People gather for the 17th annual Midwest Log Rolling Championships
Log rollers hit the water at Lake Wingra in Madison
In-person Visitation returns to Dane County Jail
SSM Health warns to keep water safety in mind this summer