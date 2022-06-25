Advertisement

Norway terror alert raised after deadly mass shooting

Two people were killed and many more injured in the attack
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OSLO, Norway (AP) - The Norwegian security service PST has raised its terror alert to the highest level after a shooting left 2 people dead and many wounded during Pride week in Oslo. A gunman opened fire in Oslo’s night-life district. in what police are investigating as a possible terrorist attack. Investigators said the suspect, identified as a 42-year-old Norwegian citizen originally from Iran, was arrested after opening fire at three locations in downtown Oslo. While the motive was unclear, organizers of Oslo Pride canceled a parade that was set for Saturday as the highlight of a weeklong festival. One of the shootings happened outside the London Pub, a bar popular with the city’s LGBTQ community.

