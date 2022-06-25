Advertisement

President Biden signs historic gun bill into law

The President signed the bill early Saturday morning
Congress approved a bipartisan gun safety bill Friday. (CNN, POOL, HOUSE TV, SENATE TV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden has signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades. The bipartisan compromise seemed unimaginable until a recent series of mass shootings, including the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school. The House gave final approval Friday, following Senate passage Thursday, and Biden acted just before leaving Washington for two summits in Europe. The legislation will toughen background checks for the youngest gun buyers, keep firearms from more domestic violence offenders and help states put in place red flag laws that make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people adjudged to be dangerous. Most of its $13 billion cost will help bolster mental health programs and aid schools

