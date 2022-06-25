Advertisement

Protestors gather at Wisconsin Capitol for a second day in response to SCOTUS Roe V. Wade decision

Community members gathered at the Wisconsin State Capitol for a second day in a row in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Community members gathered at the Wisconsin State Capitol for a second day in a row in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

About 50 people were in attendance Saturday afternoon, where speakers addressed the public, protestors held up signs and some even wore costumes.

Attendee Amanda Himmerich wore a Handmaid’s Tale Costume to represent how women in the show weren’t treated fairly; she feels women feel similarly following Roe v. Wade being overturned. She also said showing up for a second day is essential in demonstrating just how important the matter is for some.

“If people keep protesting day after day, that sends the message that this is really big deal, it’s life and death, and it really is life and death for a lot of people,” Himmerich said.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.
Fiber cut impacted Verizon services for some Wisconsin customers
Patrick J. Nachreiner
Suspect arrested in deadly Sauk Co. hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing on the...
Wisconsin’s Johnson under heat for fake elector revelation
MPD: 4 arrested in connection to attacks in downtown Madison
Ambrosia
UPDATE: Missing Wisconsin Rapids girl found safe

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the...
Burnes, McCutchen, Brosseau lead Brewers past Blue Jays 5-4
Protestors gather at Wisconsin Capitol for a second day in response to SCOTUS Roe V. Wade...
Protestors gather at Wisconsin Capitol for a second day in response to SCOTUS Roe V. Wade decision
Sauk City community hosts poker run to support friend battling rare cancer
Sauk City community hosts poker run to support friend battling rare cancer
Circus spirit returns to Baraboo with the Big Top Parade
Circus spirit returns to Baraboo with the Big Top Parade