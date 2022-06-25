On the road with Doogs and friends at Oregon Summer Fest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As part of our “On the Road with Doogs and Friends” summer series, meteorologist Brian Doogs traveled to Oregon Summer Fest on Friday.

Oregon Summer Fest is an event which is put on by the Oregon Chamber of Commerce as a festival filled with a carnival, plenty of food, games, including; softball and corn hole, live entertainment, a car show, rib fest, craft fair and a beer tent and a parade on Sunday among many other attractions, according to the Village of Oregon.

The event runs from June 23 to June 26 this year.

It is a tradition that the village of Oregon has put on since 1964. The festival did not take place last year however, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

While at the event, Doogs got the chance to talk to Judy Knutson from the Oregon Chamber of Commerce, who spoke about how the event is helping out the community.

“We have quite a few organizations who put up booths which is how they make their money, so that they can give it back to the community, as well as the chamber,” said Knutson.

Multiple non-profits such as the Boy Scouts and Rotary, among many others, have set up booths at the festival to help raise funds for the community.

Oregon Area Fire-EMS District also took the chance to put on safety demonstrations on Thursday night, which consisted of Continuous Compression Resuscitation and Stop-the-Bleed demonstrations, according to Oregon Area Fire & EMS District.

Doogs was also able to talk to Randy Glysch, the Village President of Oregon about what other exciting things are going on over there this summer.

Glysch spoke about the new arts center that would be opening soon, as well as a “new generation” Culvers, which will be the first of its kind. In addition to this they will also be putting on free concerts every Tuesday night for the next two months.

For more information about Oregon Summer Fest, visit the event’s website.

Each Friday, First Alert Meteorologist Brian Doogs will travel to a new community to highlight a special summer event or festival. Next week, Doogs will showcase the American Family Insurance Championship and share how the golf tournament and related events benefit local charities. Join us for “On the Road with Doogs and Friends” Fridays on NBC15 News at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.

