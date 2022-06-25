Sauk City community hosts poker run to support friend battling rare cancer

SAUK CITY, Wis. (WMTV) - Community members gathered in Sauk City for a poker run today in support of their friend who is battling a rare form of cancer.

Angie Miller was diagnosed with stage four cholangiocarcinoma, a rare cancer that only effects 1 in every 100,000 people.

Miller’s friends and family hosted The Antique Tap Poker Run which featured raffles, live music, food trucks, and a ride around the lake in honor of Angie.

The guest of honor says now that the event is underway she feels one emotion in particular… relief.

“Putting an event like this together can be a lot of stress. And it’s all come together and I’m hoping for a great day and great turnout, mother nature should cooperate,” Miller said.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to Angie to help her beat cancer.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.