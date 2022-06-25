Shots fired and car crash on Madison’s South side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating a shots fired call and a car crash on Madison’s South side.

MPD says it’s possible the two incidents are related.

Officers were sent out to the 300 block of S. Park St. for calls of shots fired just before 3 a.m.. A short time later, there was a car crash in the 2000 block of Fish Hatchery Rd.

According to police, no one was injured and there was no other damage found.

It is unclear if anyone was arrested.

