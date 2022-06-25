Advertisement

Shots fired and car crash on Madison’s South side

MPD says it’s possible the two incidents are related
Picture taken from the scene of the car crash
Picture taken from the scene of the car crash(Greg Frank)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating a shots fired call and a car crash on Madison’s South side.

MPD says it’s possible the two incidents are related.

Officers were sent out to the 300 block of S. Park St. for calls of shots fired just before 3 a.m.. A short time later, there was a car crash in the 2000 block of Fish Hatchery Rd.

According to police, no one was injured and there was no other damage found.

It is unclear if anyone was arrested.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.
Fiber cut impacted Verizon services for some Wisconsin customers
Patrick J. Nachreiner
Suspect arrested in deadly Sauk Co. hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing on the...
Wisconsin’s Johnson under heat for fake elector revelation
MPD: 4 arrested in connection to attacks in downtown Madison
Ambrosia
UPDATE: Missing Wisconsin Rapids girl found safe

Latest News

Hundreds gather to protest SCOTUS abortion decision in downtown Madison
Hundreds gather to protest SCOTUS abortion decision in downtown Madison
COVID-19 community levels in Wisconsin for the week of June 24.
5 Wisconsin counties indicate high COVID-19 community levels
Wisconsin DHS determining implications of SCOTUS abortion decision
Gabriel Savage
Bond set for DeForest man accused of 4 attempted homicide counts