Advertisement

SSM Health warns to keep water safety in mind this summer

(wvva)
By Brandon Landsberg
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health is warning people about the dangers and importance of water safety during the summertime.

The summer is a great time for swimming but that comes with a number of safety issues that SSM Health wants the public to be aware of.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that nearly 4,000 drowning deaths occur in the United States each year.

SSM Health Family Medicine provider, Dr. Benjamin Banks, says that there are double that number of incidents where someone is injured in the water, leaving them with health problems that can linger for months. He also highly recommends that kids and adults who may not know how, learn how to swim.

“We love our lakes, we love our boating, and if you don’t know how to swim, you put yourself in a little bit of risk when you’re boating or kayaking or just enjoying some time with friends over the weekend,” said Dr. Banks.

Dr. Banks also recommends knowing the water conditions and depth before you swim, advocating for personal boundaries, knowing abilities and fitness levels of all swimmers in your party and watching out for one another.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.
Fiber cut impacted Verizon services for some Wisconsin customers
Patrick J. Nachreiner
Suspect arrested in deadly Sauk Co. hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing on the...
Wisconsin’s Johnson under heat for fake elector revelation
MPD: 4 arrested in connection to attacks in downtown Madison
Ambrosia
UPDATE: Missing Wisconsin Rapids girl found safe

Latest News

Congress approved a bipartisan gun safety bill Friday. (CNN, POOL, HOUSE TV, SENATE TV)
President Biden signs historic gun bill into law
Picture taken from the scene of the car crash
Shots fired and car crash on Madison’s South side
Hundreds gather to protest SCOTUS abortion decision in downtown Madison
Hundreds gather to protest SCOTUS abortion decision in downtown Madison
COVID-19 community levels in Wisconsin for the week of June 24.
5 Wisconsin counties indicate high COVID-19 community levels