SSM Health warns to keep water safety in mind this summer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health is warning people about the dangers and importance of water safety during the summertime.

The summer is a great time for swimming but that comes with a number of safety issues that SSM Health wants the public to be aware of.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that nearly 4,000 drowning deaths occur in the United States each year.

SSM Health Family Medicine provider, Dr. Benjamin Banks, says that there are double that number of incidents where someone is injured in the water, leaving them with health problems that can linger for months. He also highly recommends that kids and adults who may not know how, learn how to swim.

“We love our lakes, we love our boating, and if you don’t know how to swim, you put yourself in a little bit of risk when you’re boating or kayaking or just enjoying some time with friends over the weekend,” said Dr. Banks.

Dr. Banks also recommends knowing the water conditions and depth before you swim, advocating for personal boundaries, knowing abilities and fitness levels of all swimmers in your party and watching out for one another.

