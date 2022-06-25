Wisconsin DHS determining implications of SCOTUS abortion decision

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s top health agency stated Friday that it will work with community partners statewide to help determine next steps following the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake explained that the agency is working to understand the implications of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

“DHS will work with our partners across the state to help Wisconsinites understand the implications of this decision,” Timberlake said. “If you have questions about accessing abortion services, please call 414-289-3002 or contact your health care provider.”

Anyone who needs information on Wisconsin reproductive health services or family planning can visit DHS’ website.

On a local level, Public Health Madison and Dane County explained that it will work to ensure reproductive justice for all in the county.

“We believe that access to a full range of equitable and evidence-based reproductive health care, including safe and legal abortion, is necessary for healthy and thriving people, families, and communities. This change in federal law will cause far-reaching harm to Dane County residents. People disproportionately impacted by health disparities will be especially harmed,” the agency stated. (Full statement available here.)

PHMDC said that services for those who are pregnant or may become pregnant include sexual and reproductive health, maternal and child health and counseling are available.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.