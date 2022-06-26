Apartment renovation project providing affordable housing for homeless veterans could be ready by Sept. 2023 in Edgerton

EDGERTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A “heroes hike for hope” event helped Edgerton Outreach raise money and awareness for an apartment renovation project meant to provide affordable apartments for veterans experiencing homelessness.

Nonprofit Edgerton Outreach looked into Rock County data that said there were 168 veterans experiencing homelessness in the county in 2021.

The board of directors treasurer Ray Oswald said Wisconsin veterans dealing with post traumatic stress disorder sometimes find it challenging to find housing while focusing on their health.

”It’s hard to make progress without a permanent address,” Oswald said.

He helped organize the Hike for Heroes event on Saturday to raise money and awareness for the apartment complex renovation project at 210 West Fulton in Edgerton.

Active military and veterans walked 24.6 miles from Beloit to Edgerton and received a welcome from the community with live music at the end.

“They deserve to be recognized for the work they did. and this opens up an opportunity for a community to come together to share in the work, the price tag and to build something that makes our community better,” Oswald said.

Edgerton resident Thomas McCoy appreciated the small but selfless community’s efforts.

”People are not only helping themselves but everyone around them who might need some assistance,” McCoy said.

McCoy is a veteran and so was his father.

”I lived with him my whole life and I saw the cost that came with being a veteran,” he said. ”I’m glad that Edgerton is taking the initiative to do something like this. That’s really impressive. It’s a small town with a big heart.”

Oswald said the goal is to start the construction part of the building and renovation project in September 2022 and complete it by September 2023.

