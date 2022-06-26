Big Ten Conference hosting inaugural volleyball media days

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Big Ten Conference will become the first collegiate conference to host an in-person preseason volleyball media event this August 1-2.

The first Big Ten volleyball media days will take place at Big Ten Network studios in Chicago, Illinois.

🏐🚨Just announced at #B1GWLS:



The Big Ten will be the first conference in the nation to hold an in-person Volleyball Media Days event, Aug. 1-2 at @BigTenNetwork in Chicago!



➕ https://t.co/T88n8Ulomb — Big Ten Volleyball (@B1GVolleyball) June 24, 2022

Big Ten Network broadcaster, Emily Ehman, said there have been discussions about having a volleyball media day for years, but the Covid pandemic put plans on hold.

“We were just throwing ideas down on paper hoping a lot of them stuck,” Ehman said. “Hoping the network and conference would take them and adopt them into this massive event that it’s going to be.”

On August 1, Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State and Purdue will participate in a series of interview sessions to preview the 2022 volleyball season. Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, Penn State and Rutgers will participate on August 2.

Below is a list of head coaches and student-athletes from each school that are expected to attend the 2022 Big Ten Conference Volleyball Media Days:

Illinois – Head coach Chris Tamas, Diana Brown, Kennedy Collins

Indiana – Head coach Steve Aird, Camryn Haworth, Paula Cerame

Iowa – Head coach Jim Barnes, Amiya Jones, Toyosi Onabanjo

Maryland – Head coach Adam Hughes, Rainelle Jones, Sydney Dowler

Michigan – Head coach Mark Rosen, Jess Mruzik, Jess Robinson

Michigan State – Head coach Leah Johnson, Rebecka Poljan, Nalani Iosia

Minnesota – Head coach Hugh McCutcheon, CC McGraw, Taylor Landfair

Nebraska – Head coach John Cook, Madi Kubik, Kenzie Knuckles

Northwestern – Head coach Shane Davis, Temi Thomas-Ailara, Megan MillerOhio State – Head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg, Kylie Murr, Mac Podraza

Penn State – Head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley, Taylor Trammell, Anjelina Starck

Purdue – Head coach Dave Shondell, Raven Colvin, Emma Ellis

Rutgers – Head coach Caitlin Schweihofer, Madyson Chitty, Rachel Tam

Wisconsin – Head coach Kelly Sheffield, Anna Smrek, Sarah Franklin

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.