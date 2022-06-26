Brookfield teen places second runner-up in national scholarship competition; earns over $15,000 in funds

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - A recent graduate of Brookfield High School was selected as the second runner up in the Distinguished Young Women National Finals competition on Saturday and was given a cash scholarship of $15,000.

Cynthia Lu also won the preliminary competition awards in the Interview, Scholastics, and Talent which earned her an additional $3000 in scholarship funs.

Lu plans on attending Georgetown University in the fall and aspires to become an international human rights attorney.

Distinguished Young Women is an organization that provides over $1 billion in scholarships to young women across the country to help them prepare for life after high school.

