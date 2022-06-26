Circus spirit returns to Baraboo with the Big Top Parade

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Baraboo’s circus spirit is again front and center with the return of the Big Top Parade.

The parade included live elephants, marching bands and historic wagons that strutted through downtown.

The Baraboo parade returned this morning after a two-year pandemic-related hiatus - this time with a pirate theme.

The parade is part of a weekend-long celebration of the city’s circus heritage.

“It’s pretty cool to see the town where as a kid I could go down to the circus and they have the big top and all the animals and everything. It’s pretty cool,” parade-goer Jesse Leatherberry said.

NBC15′s own Michelle Baik was one of the parade’s three celebrity judges. Michelle even got to ride in a classic blue convertible to the parade.

A giant shopping cart filled with clowns took home a trophy at the event.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.