Circus spirit returns to Baraboo with the Big Top Parade

Baraboo's circus spirit is again front and center with the return of the Big Top Parade.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The parade included live elephants, marching bands and historic wagons that strutted through downtown.

The Baraboo parade returned this morning after a two-year pandemic-related hiatus - this time with a pirate theme.

The parade is part of a weekend-long celebration of the city’s circus heritage.

“It’s pretty cool to see the town where as a kid I could go down to the circus and they have the big top and all the animals and everything. It’s pretty cool,” parade-goer Jesse Leatherberry said.

NBC15′s own Michelle Baik was one of the parade’s three celebrity judges. Michelle even got to ride in a classic blue convertible to the parade.

A giant shopping cart filled with clowns took home a trophy at the event.

