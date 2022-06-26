Advertisement

Community members greet refugee families at Olin Park picnic celebration

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Community members enjoyed food from all over the world while welcoming refugees Sunday afternoon at a picnic celebration.

During the Refugees Community Picnic, the public was invited to an international potluck luncheon at Olin Park where they could meet with and welcome refugee families to Madison.

The event, hosted by Open Door for Refugees, featured live music, juggling and games and activities for children; however, Co-Founder Ken Baun said the main purpose of the event is to welcome home our new community members.

“I want people to know that Madison is a welcoming community. We are glad that people from other cultures come here and feel welcomed. And I hear that a lot,” he said.

The organization is hosting their first in-person panel session since the start of the pandemic Wednesday at Pinney Library from 7 to 8 p.m.

