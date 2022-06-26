Advertisement

Cooler Air Moving in and Sticking Around

Temperatures well below average next few days
Temperatures below average next 3 days
Temperatures below average next 3 days(WMTV NBC15)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Key Takeaways

  • Cool & Windy Sunday
  • Temps slowly warming through the week
  • Minor rain/storm chances through the week

A cold front swept through the region overnight and much cooler air is following close behind. Not only will temperatures be cooler today, but winds will also be stronger coming out of the northwest. Despite the cool and breezy conditions, we’ll have sunny skies so the day will still be pleasant, just not feeling much like late June. Expect highs to top off in the low 70s, which we would normally expect to see in late May.

Click Here for the WMTV Interactive Radar
TempConditionsPrecipitation
6 a.m.64°Mostly Sunny0%
9 a.m.66°Mostly Sunny0%
12 p.m.70°Mostly Sunny0%
3 p.m.72°Mostly Sunny0%
6 p.m.72°Mostly Sunny0%

Temperatures will remain on the cooler side of things on Monday as well, but highs will at least reach the mid-70s. Highs will continue to warm through the week until we’re well above average - nearing 90° - by Thursday!

In terms of rain chances, it doesn’t look like any significant system will be impacting us this week. A few isolated storms are possible overnight Tuesday into Wednesday and a slight chance for a few showers on Friday. Unless either of these systems intensified and brings some heavier rainfall to southern Wisconsin, it looks like we may be ending the month of June a bit drier than usual. As of June 25 (Saturday), we’re about a half-inch drier than normal with just under 4 inches of rain. Madison typically averages over 5 inches by the end of this month.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.
Fiber cut impacted Verizon services for some Wisconsin customers
Patrick J. Nachreiner
Suspect arrested in deadly Sauk Co. hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing on the...
Wisconsin’s Johnson under heat for fake elector revelation
Parker Kruse
Remains of missing boater found almost a year after accident
Ambrosia
UPDATE: Missing Wisconsin Rapids girl found safe

Latest News

Temp Trend
Nice Looking Sunday
Rain Totals
Stormy Saturday Expected
Saturday Rain
Stormy Saturday Ahead
Warm today, cooler by Sunday.
Sunny and Hot Today