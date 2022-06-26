Cooler Air Moving in and Sticking Around

Key Takeaways

Cool & Windy Sunday

Temps slowly warming through the week

Minor rain/storm chances through the week

A cold front swept through the region overnight and much cooler air is following close behind. Not only will temperatures be cooler today, but winds will also be stronger coming out of the northwest. Despite the cool and breezy conditions, we’ll have sunny skies so the day will still be pleasant, just not feeling much like late June. Expect highs to top off in the low 70s, which we would normally expect to see in late May.

Temp Conditions Precipitation 6 a.m. 64° Mostly Sunny 0% 9 a.m. 66° Mostly Sunny 0% 12 p.m. 70° Mostly Sunny 0% 3 p.m. 72° Mostly Sunny 0% 6 p.m. 72° Mostly Sunny 0%

Temperatures will remain on the cooler side of things on Monday as well, but highs will at least reach the mid-70s. Highs will continue to warm through the week until we’re well above average - nearing 90° - by Thursday!

In terms of rain chances, it doesn’t look like any significant system will be impacting us this week. A few isolated storms are possible overnight Tuesday into Wednesday and a slight chance for a few showers on Friday. Unless either of these systems intensified and brings some heavier rainfall to southern Wisconsin, it looks like we may be ending the month of June a bit drier than usual. As of June 25 (Saturday), we’re about a half-inch drier than normal with just under 4 inches of rain. Madison typically averages over 5 inches by the end of this month.

