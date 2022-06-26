Advertisement

Eugster’s Farm invites public to explore its beauty at Lavender Days

Lavender Days
Lavender Days(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The public was invited to Eugster’s Farm Sunday to explore their beautiful lavender fields.

During Lavender Days, guests can walk or ride a tractor over to the robust fields. Afterward, they can enjoy the petting farm, orchards and other wildflowers the farm grows.

CFO Jacob Eugster said the event is a low-maintenance one that everyone can enjoy.

“Lavender Days is so much fun. You know you can’t not enjoy lavender, it’s very relaxing. People come just to enjoy it, take some photos, spend some time with family, folks visit the animals while they’re here, so it’s a lot of fun,” he said.

The lavender is also made into fresh-cut bouquets, dried lavender buds and even slushies that are for sale at the farm.

There will be additional Lavender Days throughout the summer which can be found on Eugster’s website.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.
Fiber cut impacted Verizon services for some Wisconsin customers
Parker Kruse
Remains of missing boater found almost a year after accident
Patrick J. Nachreiner
Suspect arrested in deadly Sauk Co. hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing on the...
Wisconsin’s Johnson under heat for fake elector revelation
Ambrosia
UPDATE: Missing Wisconsin Rapids girl found safe

Latest News

Arlington Research Station fire
Arlington Research Station fire
Arlington Research Station fire
Fire at Arlington Research Station
Community members greet refugee families at Olin Park picnic celebration
Brookfield teen places second runner-up in national scholarship competition; earns over $15,000 in funds