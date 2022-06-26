Eugster’s Farm invites public to explore its beauty at Lavender Days

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The public was invited to Eugster’s Farm Sunday to explore their beautiful lavender fields.

During Lavender Days, guests can walk or ride a tractor over to the robust fields. Afterward, they can enjoy the petting farm, orchards and other wildflowers the farm grows.

CFO Jacob Eugster said the event is a low-maintenance one that everyone can enjoy.

“Lavender Days is so much fun. You know you can’t not enjoy lavender, it’s very relaxing. People come just to enjoy it, take some photos, spend some time with family, folks visit the animals while they’re here, so it’s a lot of fun,” he said.

The lavender is also made into fresh-cut bouquets, dried lavender buds and even slushies that are for sale at the farm.

There will be additional Lavender Days throughout the summer which can be found on Eugster’s website.

