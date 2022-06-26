Fire at Arlington Research Station

ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Columbia County dispatch confirmed a fire at the Arlington Research Station Sunday afternoon.

Dispatch confirmed at 4:02 p.m. that a large fire had engulfed one of the buildings at the research center.

Multiple agencies are responding to the fire, and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

University of Wisconsin Police Department said there are no reported injuries.

The Arlington Research Station serves as a UW-Extension for the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. According to UW, the complex is composed of 12 crop and livestock units spanning 2,000 acres.

