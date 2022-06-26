Advertisement

Janesville Art League to auction off locally made “Heart Arts” for Ukraine

(Rock County Historical Society)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - It never takes much to show some heart for people in need.

The Rock County Historical Society will host “Artrageous Wednesday” on June 29, with more than 30 locally painted “thank you” hearts that were displayed throughout the city will be auctioned off. Heart ornaments that were hung on Christmas trees during the RCHS Holiday Tree Shows will be auctioned as well.

This silent auction is called “Hearts for Ukraine” and all the proceeds will be donated to the World Central Kitchen - supporting its efforts to serve fresh meals to Ukrainian families.

One of the hearts that will be up for auction on June 29. All proceeds from this auction will go to the World Central Kitchen.(Rock County Historical Society)

In addition to auction proceeds, organizations are also accepting donations. An anonymous donor will match the proceeds from the sale.

“During some of the worst months of the pandemic, the hearts created by our community members brought messages of hope and thanks to essential workers,” said Arra Lasse, past president of the Janesville Art League. “Now, the RCHS and JAL are auctioning the hearts to continue providing support and caring – this time for the people of Ukraine. The highest bidder will get to keep the heart, while also knowing they are donating to an important cause.”

The auction will begin at 5 p.m. and go until 8 p.m.

(Rock County Historical Society)

