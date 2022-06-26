Nice Looking Sunday

Advertisement

By Brian Doogs
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A cold front moves through as we head into tonight. Until that happens, a spotty shower is possible across southern Wisconsin. Look for decreasing clouds after midnight as lows dip to around 60 degrees. High pressure sets up camp starting Sunday and will lead to a beautiful stretch of weather. Sunny and lower 70s Sunday. Lows will dip into the lower 50s.

Monday and most of Tuesday look nice as we get back to the upper 70s to lower 80s. Our next weathermaker arrives Tuesday afternoon and evening with a chance of storms. These become more likely during the overnight hours. They should be out of here early Wednesday with some afternoon sunshine. A similar setup Thursday evening through Friday with scattered storms.

An early look at the holiday weekend calls for low rain chances and temperatures that will be near normal for early July.

