Remains of missing boater found almost a year after accident

Parker Kruse
Parker Kruse(Jackie Johnson-Kruse)
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the family of a missing boater identified remains found in the Wisconsin River Saturday.

Around 3:21 p.m., Grant County received a call from a group of canoers on the Wisconsin River.

According to the sheriff’s office, the group said they have been canoeing the river for several years and were familiar with the boating incident that left Parker Kruse missing since July 3, 2021.

While setting up camp for the night, the canoers believed they had possibly discovered Kruse’s remains on a sand bar island called Steamboat Island.

The Blue River Fire Department was then dispatched to the scene, where they assisted the Sheriff’s and Coroner’s offices.

The remains were transported back to the shore, and the Kruse family determined that the remains were those of Parker.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Blue River Fire and EMS, Wisconsin DNR and the Coroner’s Office.

