Tellez hits 2 HRs against former team, Brewers top Jays 10-3

Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez watches his home run during the first inning of a baseball game...
Milwaukee Brewers' Rowdy Tellez watches his home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kenny Yoo)(Kenny Yoo | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit a pair of two-run homers against his former team, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Toronto Blue Jays 10-3. Milwaukee took two of three in the series between teams meeting for the first time since 2017. Tellez, traded from Toronto to the Brewers last July, homered in the first inning. He then connected in the second for his 13th home run. The drive gave the Brewers an 8-3 lead as a crowd of more than 35,000 stood and chanted Tellez’s name.

