Advertisement

A 4th of July cookout will cost you 17% more this year, survey finds

A new survey released Monday found that an Independence Day cookout will cost Americans 17%...
A new survey released Monday found that an Independence Day cookout will cost Americans 17% more on average than it did a year ago.(Sisoje/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Americans will have to dig even deeper into their pockets to celebrate this Fourth of July.

The American Farm Bureau Federation released a new survey Monday that found an Independence Day cookout will cost Americans 17% more on average than it did a year ago.

They report says feeding 10 guests, on average, will cost nearly $70 this year, an increase of about $10 from 2021.

The biggest price jumps come from beef products. Two pounds of beef can cost 36% more than they did last year.

Chicken, lemonade and potato salad have also seen an incline in prices.

Experts blame inflation, supply chain issues, and the war on Ukraine for the increased costs.

But not everything costs more – the prices for potato chips, cheese, and strawberries have actually gone down.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Kruse
Remains of missing boater found almost a year after accident
A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.
Fiber cut impacted Verizon services for some Wisconsin customers
COVID-19 community levels in Wisconsin for the week of June 24.
5 Wisconsin counties indicate high COVID-19 community levels
Patrick J. Nachreiner
Suspect arrested in deadly Sauk Co. hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing on the...
Wisconsin’s Johnson under heat for fake elector revelation

Latest News

Students get lunch of homemade pizza and Caesar salad at the Albert D. Lawton Intermediate...
Families brace for changes to pandemic-era free school meals
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
Passenger describes scene after Amtrak train derails
AARON WAYNE HOVIS
Suspect named in zoo break-in that led to animals escaping
A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Supreme Court’s abortion ruling sets off new court fights
Kevin Todd
Suspect in homicide at Janesville business pleads not guilty