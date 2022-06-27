Appleton Boy Scouts on Amtrak train that derailed; 2 adults hurt

MENDON, Mo. (AP) - Action 2 News has confirmed two Boy Scout troops from Appleton were on an Amtrak train that derailed in Missouri while traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago.

Scott Armstrong, director of national media relations with the Boy Scouts of America, says there were 16 youth, who are 13 to 17 years old, and 8 adults. Two adults were transported to hospitals for minor injuries. Everyone else was put on a school bus and taken to a hospital to be checked out as a precaution. They all had cuts and bruises but nothing serious, Armstrong said.

A Boy Scout source tells us the scouts are in troops 73 and 12, which are chartered with First English Lutheran Church in Appleton.

They were returning home from a week-long backpacking trip at a High Adventure wilderness camp in New Mexico. The source tells us the adult chaperones had to complete wilderness first aid training.

Three people were killed and dozens others were injured when the train struck a dump truck and derailed in a remote, rural area of Missouri.

Two of the people who died were on the train and one was in the truck, Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman Cpl. Justin Dunn said.

It was not immediately clear exactly how many people were hurt, the patrol said, but hospitals reported receiving more than 40 patients from the crash and were expecting more. An air ambulance service official says at least eight helicopters are taking patients from the site of the passenger train derailment.

Matt Daugherty, Lifeflight Eagle director of business development, said helicopters were responding from around the state, The Kansas City Star reported. Daugherty said he knew there were a number of injuries and some people were in critical condition.

Armstrong told us scouts on the train assisted people and provided aid to people who needed it. One scout provided comfort to the driver of the dump truck, who was ejected in the crash, until the driver passed away.

The Southwest Chief was carrying about 243 passengers and 12 crew members when the collision happened near Mendon at 1:42 p.m. Central time, Amtrak said. Eight cars and two locomotives derailed.

Passengers sit atop rail car after an Amtrak train hit a dump truck and derailed in Mendon, Missouri.



