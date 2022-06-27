Breese Stevens Field hosts Seltzer and Cider Fest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of National Seltzer Day on Monday, Breese Stevens field announced the return of their Seltzer and Cider Fest to be held on August 20.

The festival hosts local and national seltzer, cider, tea and kombucha sampling with music, games and food for ticketed admission.

“We are proud to welcome back a festival that offers loyal seltzer enthusiasts a chance to explore the many, increasing varietals available in this ever-growing beverage landscape ,” says Breese Stevens Field General Manager, Tristan Straub.

Breese Stevens Field announced that tickets would start at $10 for the Designated Driver Ticket, which includes unlimited non-alcoholic sampling.

The General Admission ticket allows admission at 5 p.m. for $35 and offers unlimited sampling until 8 p.m. and includes a free sampling glass.

Finally, the VID (Very Important Drinker) ticket will include unlimited sampling for an extra hour starting at 4 p.m. for $65 and will include the glass, a fanny pack and a branded bucket.

Tickets for the festival will go on sale July 8.

