Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office to participate in ‘Operation Dry Water’, prevent boating accidents

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will join other law enforcement across the U.S in participating in the Operation Dry Water campaign Fourth of July weekend, in an effort to reduce alcohol and drug related incidents and fatalities on the water, Dodge Co. announced Monday.

Alcohol is the leading contributing factor in all recreational boaters deaths and in boating accidents. Operation Dry Water weekend will be used as a tool for law enforcement agencies to increase boater outreach, education and coordinated enforcement surrounding boating under the influence.

Dodge Co. is asking boaters to stay safe this boating season and not drink alcohol on the water or while operating a boat, which is proven to impair judgement and reaction time which can create dangerous circumstances behind the wheel.

“Recreational boating and paddle sports activities are enjoyed by individuals and families across the country. To ensure that everyone is safe out on the water, we have partnered with Operation Dry Water to assist in educating operators and passengers on the dangers associated with boating while impaired,” said Recreation Deputy Luke Luther.

Luther added that Operation Dry Water will offer a refresher on other safe practices, like life jacket usage, and boating course participation. He added that the “team at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office wants everyone to have a great summer on the water, and to do that boaters must remain sober and alert while underway.”

Volunteers and and law enforcement across the U.S. will be at marinas July Fourth weekend to educate boaters on safe boating practices.

Dodge Co. said they will be working to find and remove impaired boaters.

Boaters can learn more about boating under the influence by contacting Recreation Deputy Luther at (920)386-4106 (email @lluther@co.dodge.wi.us ) or by visiting operationdrywater.org.

