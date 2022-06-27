Four summer activities making their way to Janesville

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Summer is in full swing, and with that comes a slew of outdoor activities to find the best way to spend it.

Christine Rebout, Executive Director of the Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau highlighted four of these fun summer activities in the city coming up in July. These include the Rock Aqua Jays, a water skiing show featuring hundreds of people. Their theme this year is The Flintstones.

Rebout also mentioned Artrageous Wednesdays, hosted by the Rock County Historical Society from 5-8 p.m. The next activity to check out was Skelly’s Sunflower Experience, which happens in late July - dependent on Mother Nature. The last activity she discussed was the Rock County 4-H fair at the end of July.

For more information on these fun summer activities, visit janesvillecvb.com.

