Advertisement

Four summer activities making their way to Janesville

It’s officially summer, and with that comes a slew of outdoor activities to find the best way to spend it.
By Kylie Jacobs and Leigh Mills
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Summer is in full swing, and with that comes a slew of outdoor activities to find the best way to spend it.

Christine Rebout, Executive Director of the Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau highlighted four of these fun summer activities in the city coming up in July. These include the Rock Aqua Jays, a water skiing show featuring hundreds of people. Their theme this year is The Flintstones.

Rebout also mentioned Artrageous Wednesdays, hosted by the Rock County Historical Society from 5-8 p.m. The next activity to check out was Skelly’s Sunflower Experience, which happens in late July - dependent on Mother Nature. The last activity she discussed was the Rock County 4-H fair at the end of July.

For more information on these fun summer activities, visit janesvillecvb.com.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Kruse
Remains of missing boater found almost a year after accident
A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.
Fiber cut impacted Verizon services for some Wisconsin customers
COVID-19 community levels in Wisconsin for the week of June 24.
5 Wisconsin counties indicate high COVID-19 community levels
Patrick J. Nachreiner
Suspect arrested in deadly Sauk Co. hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing on the...
Wisconsin’s Johnson under heat for fake elector revelation

Latest News

Photo depicting an Amtrak train
Appleton Boy Scout troops on Amtrak train that derailed; 2 adults hurt
A woman tells South Burlington police a man tried to kidnap her at knife-point
McFarland PD arrest Stoughton man on 5th OWI
Skelly Sunflower
Rock Co. Outdoor Events
Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras gain new music center