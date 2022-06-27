Advertisement

Madison gas prices fall for second straight week

Pumping gas at a gas station in Linden, Virginia.
Pumping gas at a gas station in Linden, Virginia.(WHSV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The price of gas in Madison dropped noticeably last week, marking the second straight week of declines. However, even with those dips, they remain well above the average just a month ago – and a lot higher than this time last year.

The latest GasBuddy report pegged the average cost of a gallon of gas in the Wisconsin capital on Sunday at $4.61, nearly 18 cents lower than seven days earlier. On the flip side, it still leaves drivers paying just about 40 cents more than they were going into Memorial Day weekend.

With a second week of drops in the bag, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan predicts the streak will likely continue into the Fourth of July.

“The good news is we could also see a third straight week of decline,” he said. “While prices will be at their highest July 4th level ever, they’ll have fallen close to 20 cents since our peak in early June.”

The cheapest gas in Madison - $4.34/gallon - matched the lowest price recorded across the state, while the most expensive price GasBuddy found in the city - $4.85/gallon – was a lot cheaper than the approximately six bucks some Wisconsin drivers were paying.

Madison’s average price puts it a penny lower than what Appleton drivers are paying and about a quarter ($4.84/gallon) below what people are paying in Milwaukee. Across the border, they are still shelling out more than five dollars, with GasBuddy finding the average in Rockford at 5.18 per gallon.

