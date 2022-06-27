Man punched in the face during Madison park robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was injured during an armed robbery that happened at Tenney Park Sunday night.

According to the Madison Police Department , police were dispatched to 402 N. Thorton Avenue around 6:44 p.m for a report of a robbery .

Once on scene, the victim told authorities that the suspect approached him and took his wallet.

The victim was also punched in the face and suffered minor injuries, according to an incident report.

Officers were able to locate and arrest the suspect by the description given to them by the victim.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.