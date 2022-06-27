Advertisement

McFarland PD arrest Stoughton man on 5th OWI

By Gillian Rawling
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - McFarland Police arrested a 57-year-old Stoughton man early Sunday morning on Highway 51 after finding that he had been driving while intoxicated.

McFarland Police said that an officer saw a a vehicle going southbound on Highway 51 with a flat tire.

After stopping the driver, the officer found that the front driver’s side wheel was missing most of the tire and driving on the rim of the vehicle.

McFarland Police said the driver was showing signs of impairment while speaking with the officer that stopped him. The officer performed Field Sobriety Tests on the 57-year-old and arrested him for operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

The driver had been convicted four times prior for driving under the influence, making Sunday his fifth arrest. He was booked in Dane County Jail.

The Stoughton man had additional charges of felony bail jumping, possession of THC, and possession of an ill legally obtained prescription which are being forwarded to the Dane County District Attorney’s office for review.

