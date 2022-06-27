Advertisement

MPD: 15-year-old arrested after shots fired on Madison’s north side

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers arrested a 15-year-old boy Sunday after three juveniles allegedly fired off a gun several times on the city’s north side.

In an incident report, the department states that officers arrived just before 8 p.m. near Forster Drive and Alpine Road near Warner Park after a caller reported the incident.

The caller said three juveniles allegedly walked into a marsh and shot the gun off several times. MPD noted that the caller also pointed them to where the children were when they arrived.

MPD alleged that the teen boy had a gun tucked into his waistband when they found him. The department stated that the gun was listed in a law enforcement database as “lost.”

Police arrested the armed boy and took him to the Juvenile Reception Center. He is accused of possession of a dangerous weapon for a person under age 18.

