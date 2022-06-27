MPD investigates dozens of gunshots fired near Demetral Park, 2 homes struck

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police say fireworks were going off at the same time dozens of gunshots rang out Friday night near a Madison park, with stray bullets striking two homes in the area.

Police officers who were at the park at the time heard the shots go off at around 8:15 p.m. Friday and secured the scene on the 600 block of North Sixth Street at Demetral Park. The officers checked on attendees, which they estimated was around 100 people, noting no one was injured and many left the area shortly after.

There were also no injuries in either of the homes struck by bullets, MPD stated. A home on the 2500 block of Hoard Street, which was occupied at the time, was struck by one bullet. Another home was hit by two rounds.

A group of nearby construction workers told MPD that they had “bullets whiz several feet above their heads.” None of them were injured, the incident report notes.

No one has been arrested yet, the department stated.

Police recovered a dozen shell casings near the park shelter and basketball courts. They also found a backpack with several loaded magazines, as well as more shell casings near a bike path.

MPD added that the Maple Bluff Police Department found two unoccupied cars with guns, drugs and money.

