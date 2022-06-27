Advertisement

MPD investigates dozens of gunshots fired near Demetral Park, 2 homes struck

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police say fireworks were going off at the same time dozens of gunshots rang out Friday night near a Madison park, with stray bullets striking two homes in the area.

Police officers who were at the park at the time heard the shots go off at around 8:15 p.m. Friday and secured the scene on the 600 block of North Sixth Street at Demetral Park. The officers checked on attendees, which they estimated was around 100 people, noting no one was injured and many left the area shortly after.

There were also no injuries in either of the homes struck by bullets, MPD stated. A home on the 2500 block of Hoard Street, which was occupied at the time, was struck by one bullet. Another home was hit by two rounds.

A group of nearby construction workers told MPD that they had “bullets whiz several feet above their heads.” None of them were injured, the incident report notes.

No one has been arrested yet, the department stated.

Police recovered a dozen shell casings near the park shelter and basketball courts. They also found a backpack with several loaded magazines, as well as more shell casings near a bike path.

MPD added that the Maple Bluff Police Department found two unoccupied cars with guns, drugs and money.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Kruse
Remains of missing boater found almost a year after accident
COVID-19 community levels in Wisconsin for the week of June 24.
5 Wisconsin counties indicate high COVID-19 community levels
A massive spike in outages has been reported by Verizon cell phone users.
Fiber cut impacted Verizon services for some Wisconsin customers
Patrick J. Nachreiner
Suspect arrested in deadly Sauk Co. hit-and-run involving bicyclist
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing on the...
Wisconsin’s Johnson under heat for fake elector revelation

Latest News

Former State Rep. David Clarenbach with Gov. Lee Dreyfus.
Wis. celebrates 40 years of historic LGBTQ anti-discrimination law
Photo depicting an Amtrak train
Appleton Boy Scout troops on Amtrak train that derailed; 2 adults hurt
In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine...
Wisconsin SeniorCare to fully cover pharmacy vaccinations
MPD investigating shots fired after shell casings found on Midtown Rd.