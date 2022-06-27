MPD investigating shots fired after shell casings found on Midtown Rd.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department is investigating after multiple people reported hearing gunshots on the west side of Madison.

According to MPD, this incident occurred on the city’s west side at approximately 12:04 a.m. Officers were dispatched to the 7200 block of Midtown Rd. where they found eleven spent shell casings in the area.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

